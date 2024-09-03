Maldivian rufiyaa to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Ugandan shillings is currently 242.000 today, reflecting a -0.640% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a 0.386% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 245.104 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 241.058 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 1.384% increase in value.