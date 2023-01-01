CFA francs BCEAO to Euros today

Convert XOF to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
1.53 eur

1.00000 XOF = 0.00153 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Euro
1 XOF0.00153 EUR
5 XOF0.00766 EUR
10 XOF0.01531 EUR
20 XOF0.03062 EUR
50 XOF0.07656 EUR
100 XOF0.15311 EUR
250 XOF0.38278 EUR
500 XOF0.76556 EUR
1000 XOF1.53112 EUR
2000 XOF3.06224 EUR
5000 XOF7.65560 EUR
10000 XOF15.31120 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EUR653.11700 XOF
5 EUR3265.58500 XOF
10 EUR6531.17000 XOF
20 EUR13062.34000 XOF
50 EUR32655.85000 XOF
100 EUR65311.70000 XOF
250 EUR163279.25000 XOF
500 EUR326558.50000 XOF
1000 EUR653117.00000 XOF
2000 EUR1306234.00000 XOF
5000 EUR3265585.00000 XOF
10000 EUR6531170.00000 XOF