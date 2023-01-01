CFA francs BCEAO to US dollars today

Convert XOF to USD at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
1.67 usd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00167 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / US Dollar
1 XOF0.00167 USD
5 XOF0.00835 USD
10 XOF0.01670 USD
20 XOF0.03340 USD
50 XOF0.08351 USD
100 XOF0.16701 USD
250 XOF0.41754 USD
500 XOF0.83508 USD
1000 XOF1.67015 USD
2000 XOF3.34030 USD
5000 XOF8.35075 USD
10000 XOF16.70150 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 USD598.75000 XOF
5 USD2993.75000 XOF
10 USD5987.50000 XOF
20 USD11975.00000 XOF
50 USD29937.50000 XOF
100 USD59875.00000 XOF
250 USD149687.50000 XOF
500 USD299375.00000 XOF
1000 USD598750.00000 XOF
2000 USD1197500.00000 XOF
5000 USD2993750.00000 XOF
10000 USD5987500.00000 XOF