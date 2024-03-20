Euros to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert EUR to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
10,915.90 mad

1.000 EUR = 10.92 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
How to convert Euros to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Moroccan Dirham
1 EUR10.91590 MAD
5 EUR54.57950 MAD
10 EUR109.15900 MAD
20 EUR218.31800 MAD
50 EUR545.79500 MAD
100 EUR1,091.59000 MAD
250 EUR2,728.97500 MAD
500 EUR5,457.95000 MAD
1000 EUR10,915.90000 MAD
2000 EUR21,831.80000 MAD
5000 EUR54,579.50000 MAD
10000 EUR109,159.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Euro
1 MAD0.09161 EUR
5 MAD0.45805 EUR
10 MAD0.91610 EUR
20 MAD1.83219 EUR
50 MAD4.58048 EUR
100 MAD9.16096 EUR
250 MAD22.90240 EUR
500 MAD45.80480 EUR
1000 MAD91.60960 EUR
2000 MAD183.21920 EUR
5000 MAD458.04800 EUR
10000 MAD916.09600 EUR