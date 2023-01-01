CFA francs BCEAO to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert XOF to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
25.82 mvr

1.00000 XOF = 0.02582 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XOF0.02582 MVR
5 XOF0.12910 MVR
10 XOF0.25821 MVR
20 XOF0.51641 MVR
50 XOF1.29103 MVR
100 XOF2.58205 MVR
250 XOF6.45512 MVR
500 XOF12.91025 MVR
1000 XOF25.82050 MVR
2000 XOF51.64100 MVR
5000 XOF129.10250 MVR
10000 XOF258.20500 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MVR38.72900 XOF
5 MVR193.64500 XOF
10 MVR387.29000 XOF
20 MVR774.58000 XOF
50 MVR1936.45000 XOF
100 MVR3872.90000 XOF
250 MVR9682.25000 XOF
500 MVR19364.50000 XOF
1000 MVR38729.00000 XOF
2000 MVR77458.00000 XOF
5000 MVR193645.00000 XOF
10000 MVR387290.00000 XOF