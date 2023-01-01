10 Macedonian denars to Saudi riyals

Convert MKD to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 mkd
0.64 sar

1.00000 MKD = 0.06388 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MKD to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.046887.12151.435161.66040.9643518.7328
1GBP1.1543311.2083100.5631.656581.916571.1131821.6229
1USD0.95530.827609183.22651.3711.586170.921417.8953
1INR0.01147820.009944060.012015410.01647310.01905850.0110710.215019

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Saudi Riyal
1 MKD0.06388 SAR
5 MKD0.31940 SAR
10 MKD0.63880 SAR
20 MKD1.27760 SAR
50 MKD3.19399 SAR
100 MKD6.38798 SAR
250 MKD15.96995 SAR
500 MKD31.93990 SAR
1000 MKD63.87980 SAR
2000 MKD127.75960 SAR
5000 MKD319.39900 SAR
10000 MKD638.79800 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Macedonian Denar
1 SAR15.65440 MKD
5 SAR78.27200 MKD
10 SAR156.54400 MKD
20 SAR313.08800 MKD
50 SAR782.72000 MKD
100 SAR1565.44000 MKD
250 SAR3913.60000 MKD
500 SAR7827.20000 MKD
1000 SAR15654.40000 MKD
2000 SAR31308.80000 MKD
5000 SAR78272.00000 MKD
10000 SAR156544.00000 MKD