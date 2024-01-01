Macedonian denars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert MKD to IDR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Rp272.7 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
MKD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 MKD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High279.2680281.1450
Low270.9450270.9450
Average274.2159275.7067
Change-0.25%-2.67%
1 MKD to IDR stats

The performance of MKD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 279.2680 and a 30 day low of 270.9450. This means the 30 day average was 274.2159. The change for MKD to IDR was -0.25.

The performance of MKD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 281.1450 and a 90 day low of 270.9450. This means the 90 day average was 275.7067. The change for MKD to IDR was -2.67.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MKD272.69500 IDR
5 MKD1,363.47500 IDR
10 MKD2,726.95000 IDR
20 MKD5,453.90000 IDR
50 MKD13,634.75000 IDR
100 MKD27,269.50000 IDR
250 MKD68,173.75000 IDR
500 MKD136,347.50000 IDR
1000 MKD272,695.00000 IDR
2000 MKD545,390.00000 IDR
5000 MKD1,363,475.00000 IDR
10000 MKD2,726,950.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Macedonian Denar
1 IDR0.00367 MKD
5 IDR0.01834 MKD
10 IDR0.03667 MKD
20 IDR0.07334 MKD
50 IDR0.18336 MKD
100 IDR0.36671 MKD
250 IDR0.91678 MKD
500 IDR1.83355 MKD
1000 IDR3.66710 MKD
2000 IDR7.33420 MKD
5000 IDR18.33550 MKD
10000 IDR36.67100 MKD