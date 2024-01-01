Macedonian denars to Omani rials today

Convert MKD to OMR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ر.ع.0.006585 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
MKD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

OMR
1 MKD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00680.0070
Low0.00660.0066
Average0.00670.0068
Change-2.65%-5.43%
1 MKD to OMR stats

The performance of MKD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0068 and a 30 day low of 0.0066. This means the 30 day average was 0.0067. The change for MKD to OMR was -2.65.

The performance of MKD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0070 and a 90 day low of 0.0066. This means the 90 day average was 0.0068. The change for MKD to OMR was -5.43.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Omani Rial
1 MKD0.00658 OMR
5 MKD0.03292 OMR
10 MKD0.06585 OMR
20 MKD0.13170 OMR
50 MKD0.32924 OMR
100 MKD0.65848 OMR
250 MKD1.64621 OMR
500 MKD3.29242 OMR
1000 MKD6.58483 OMR
2000 MKD13.16966 OMR
5000 MKD32.92415 OMR
10000 MKD65.84830 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Macedonian Denar
1 OMR151.86400 MKD
5 OMR759.32000 MKD
10 OMR1,518.64000 MKD
20 OMR3,037.28000 MKD
50 OMR7,593.20000 MKD
100 OMR15,186.40000 MKD
250 OMR37,966.00000 MKD
500 OMR75,932.00000 MKD
1000 OMR151,864.00000 MKD
2000 OMR303,728.00000 MKD
5000 OMR759,320.00000 MKD
10000 OMR1,518,640.00000 MKD