Macedonian denar to Omani rials Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Macedonian denar to Omani rials history summary. This is the Macedonian denar (MKD) to Omani rials (OMR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MKD and OMR historical data from 16-02-2019 to 16-02-2024.
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Macedonian denars to Omani rials
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.