50 Macedonian denars to Omani rials

Convert MKD to OMR at the real exchange rate

50 mkd
0.328 omr

1.00000 MKD = 0.00656 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:45 UTC
MKD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.047187.12661.434951.660220.964518.7139
1GBP1.1543311.2087100.5731.65641.916441.1133621.602
1USD0.9550.827335183.20751.37041.585540.921117.8721
1INR0.01147760.009943040.012018110.01646970.01905530.01106990.21479

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Omani Rial
1 MKD0.00656 OMR
5 MKD0.03279 OMR
10 MKD0.06557 OMR
20 MKD0.13114 OMR
50 MKD0.32786 OMR
100 MKD0.65572 OMR
250 MKD1.63929 OMR
500 MKD3.27859 OMR
1000 MKD6.55718 OMR
2000 MKD13.11436 OMR
5000 MKD32.78590 OMR
10000 MKD65.57180 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Macedonian Denar
1 OMR152.50500 MKD
5 OMR762.52500 MKD
10 OMR1525.05000 MKD
20 OMR3050.10000 MKD
50 OMR7625.25000 MKD
100 OMR15250.50000 MKD
250 OMR38126.25000 MKD
500 OMR76252.50000 MKD
1000 OMR152505.00000 MKD
2000 OMR305010.00000 MKD
5000 OMR762525.00000 MKD
10000 OMR1525050.00000 MKD