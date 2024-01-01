Macedonian denars to Qatari rials today

Convert MKD to QAR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = QR0.06234 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
MKD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 MKD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06470.0662
Low0.06230.0623
Average0.06350.0648
Change-2.67%-5.45%
1 MKD to QAR stats

The performance of MKD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0647 and a 30 day low of 0.0623. This means the 30 day average was 0.0635. The change for MKD to QAR was -2.67.

The performance of MKD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0662 and a 90 day low of 0.0623. This means the 90 day average was 0.0648. The change for MKD to QAR was -5.45.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5340.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2180.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1041.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Qatari Rial
1 MKD0.06234 QAR
5 MKD0.31172 QAR
10 MKD0.62343 QAR
20 MKD1.24686 QAR
50 MKD3.11716 QAR
100 MKD6.23431 QAR
250 MKD15.58578 QAR
500 MKD31.17155 QAR
1000 MKD62.34310 QAR
2000 MKD124.68620 QAR
5000 MKD311.71550 QAR
10000 MKD623.43100 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Macedonian Denar
1 QAR16.04030 MKD
5 QAR80.20150 MKD
10 QAR160.40300 MKD
20 QAR320.80600 MKD
50 QAR802.01500 MKD
100 QAR1,604.03000 MKD
250 QAR4,010.07500 MKD
500 QAR8,020.15000 MKD
1000 QAR16,040.30000 MKD
2000 QAR32,080.60000 MKD
5000 QAR80,201.50000 MKD
10000 QAR160,403.00000 MKD