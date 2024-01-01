Macedonian denars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MKD to KZT at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₸8.485 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
MKD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 MKD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.69238.7599
Low8.46178.4617
Average8.56148.6229
Change-0.48%-3.08%
1 MKD to KZT stats

The performance of MKD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6923 and a 30 day low of 8.4617. This means the 30 day average was 8.5614. The change for MKD to KZT was -0.48.

The performance of MKD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7599 and a 90 day low of 8.4617. This means the 90 day average was 8.6229. The change for MKD to KZT was -3.08.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MKD8.48504 KZT
5 MKD42.42520 KZT
10 MKD84.85040 KZT
20 MKD169.70080 KZT
50 MKD424.25200 KZT
100 MKD848.50400 KZT
250 MKD2,121.26000 KZT
500 MKD4,242.52000 KZT
1000 MKD8,485.04000 KZT
2000 MKD16,970.08000 KZT
5000 MKD42,425.20000 KZT
10000 MKD84,850.40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Macedonian Denar
1 KZT0.11786 MKD
5 KZT0.58928 MKD
10 KZT1.17855 MKD
20 KZT2.35710 MKD
50 KZT5.89275 MKD
100 KZT11.78550 MKD
250 KZT29.46375 MKD
500 KZT58.92750 MKD
1000 KZT117.85500 MKD
2000 KZT235.71000 MKD
5000 KZT589.27500 MKD
10000 KZT1,178.55000 MKD