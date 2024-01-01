1 Kazakhstani tenge to Macedonian denars

1 kzt
0.13 mkd

1.00000 KZT = 0.12728 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
1 EUR10.8551851.0777589.46741.453781.649950.9482318.3825
1 GBP1.1693411.2603104.6211.700021.929421.108821.4962
1 USD0.927850.793462183.01311.34891.530920.8802517.0564
1 INR0.01117730.009558270.012046310.01624920.0184420.01060370.205466

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Macedonian Denar
1 KZT0.12728 MKD
5 KZT0.63642 MKD
10 KZT1.27284 MKD
20 KZT2.54568 MKD
50 KZT6.36420 MKD
100 KZT12.72840 MKD
250 KZT31.82100 MKD
500 KZT63.64200 MKD
1000 KZT127.28400 MKD
2000 KZT254.56800 MKD
5000 KZT636.42000 MKD
10000 KZT1272.84000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MKD7.85647 KZT
5 MKD39.28235 KZT
10 MKD78.56470 KZT
20 MKD157.12940 KZT
50 MKD392.82350 KZT
100 MKD785.64700 KZT
250 MKD1964.11750 KZT
500 MKD3928.23500 KZT
1000 MKD7856.47000 KZT
2000 MKD15712.94000 KZT
5000 MKD39282.35000 KZT
10000 MKD78564.70000 KZT