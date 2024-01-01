Turkish liras to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert TRY to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
14,304.10 kzt

TL1.000 TRY = ₸14.30 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.688414.6884
Low14.302713.6092
Average14.421614.0849
Change-2.62%4.92%
1 TRY to KZT stats

The performance of TRY to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.6884 and a 30 day low of 14.3027. This means the 30 day average was 14.4216. The change for TRY to KZT was -2.62.

The performance of TRY to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.6884 and a 90 day low of 13.6092. This means the 90 day average was 14.0849. The change for TRY to KZT was 4.92.

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TRY14.30410 KZT
5 TRY71.52050 KZT
10 TRY143.04100 KZT
20 TRY286.08200 KZT
50 TRY715.20500 KZT
100 TRY1,430.41000 KZT
250 TRY3,576.02500 KZT
500 TRY7,152.05000 KZT
1000 TRY14,304.10000 KZT
2000 TRY28,608.20000 KZT
5000 TRY71,520.50000 KZT
10000 TRY143,041.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Turkish Lira
1 KZT0.06991 TRY
5 KZT0.34955 TRY
10 KZT0.69910 TRY
20 KZT1.39820 TRY
50 KZT3.49551 TRY
100 KZT6.99101 TRY
250 KZT17.47753 TRY
500 KZT34.95505 TRY
1000 KZT69.91010 TRY
2000 KZT139.82020 TRY
5000 KZT349.55050 TRY
10000 KZT699.10100 TRY