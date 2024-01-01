Singapore dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert SGD to KZT at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₸368.7 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:21
SGD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KZT
1 SGD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High372.8770377.6750
Low366.0020366.0020
Average369.7503370.4570
Change-0.03%-0.95%
1 SGD to KZT stats

The performance of SGD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 372.8770 and a 30 day low of 366.0020. This means the 30 day average was 369.7503. The change for SGD to KZT was -0.03.

The performance of SGD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 377.6750 and a 90 day low of 366.0020. This means the 90 day average was 370.4570. The change for SGD to KZT was -0.95.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SGD368.67600 KZT
5 SGD1,843.38000 KZT
10 SGD3,686.76000 KZT
20 SGD7,373.52000 KZT
50 SGD18,433.80000 KZT
100 SGD36,867.60000 KZT
250 SGD92,169.00000 KZT
500 SGD184,338.00000 KZT
1000 SGD368,676.00000 KZT
2000 SGD737,352.00000 KZT
5000 SGD1,843,380.00000 KZT
10000 SGD3,686,760.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Singapore Dollar
1 KZT0.00271 SGD
5 KZT0.01356 SGD
10 KZT0.02712 SGD
20 KZT0.05425 SGD
50 KZT0.13562 SGD
100 KZT0.27124 SGD
250 KZT0.67810 SGD
500 KZT1.35621 SGD
1000 KZT2.71241 SGD
2000 KZT5.42482 SGD
5000 KZT13.56205 SGD
10000 KZT27.12410 SGD