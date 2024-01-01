100 Kazakhstani tenges to Singapore dollars

Convert KZT to SGD at the real exchange rate

100 kzt
0.30 sgd

1.00000 KZT = 0.00300 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:44
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Singapore Dollar
1 KZT0.00300 SGD
5 KZT0.01498 SGD
10 KZT0.02996 SGD
20 KZT0.05992 SGD
50 KZT0.14980 SGD
100 KZT0.29961 SGD
250 KZT0.74902 SGD
500 KZT1.49805 SGD
1000 KZT2.99610 SGD
2000 KZT5.99220 SGD
5000 KZT14.98050 SGD
10000 KZT29.96100 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SGD333.76800 KZT
5 SGD1668.84000 KZT
10 SGD3337.68000 KZT
20 SGD6675.36000 KZT
50 SGD16688.40000 KZT
100 SGD33376.80000 KZT
250 SGD83442.00000 KZT
500 SGD166884.00000 KZT
1000 SGD333768.00000 KZT
2000 SGD667536.00000 KZT
5000 SGD1668840.00000 KZT
10000 SGD3337680.00000 KZT