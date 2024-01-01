Macedonian denars to Philippine pesos today

Convert MKD to PHP at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = ₱1.008 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
Track the exchange rate

MKD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PHP
1 MKD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.03661.0366
Low1.00391.0029
Average1.01931.0150
Change-0.71%-0.79%
View full history

1 MKD to PHP stats

The performance of MKD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0366 and a 30 day low of 1.0039. This means the 30 day average was 1.0193. The change for MKD to PHP was -0.71.

The performance of MKD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0366 and a 90 day low of 1.0029. This means the 90 day average was 1.0150. The change for MKD to PHP was -0.79.

Track market ratesView MKD to PHP chart

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Philippine Peso
1 MKD1.00812 PHP
5 MKD5.04060 PHP
10 MKD10.08120 PHP
20 MKD20.16240 PHP
50 MKD50.40600 PHP
100 MKD100.81200 PHP
250 MKD252.03000 PHP
500 MKD504.06000 PHP
1000 MKD1,008.12000 PHP
2000 MKD2,016.24000 PHP
5000 MKD5,040.60000 PHP
10000 MKD10,081.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 PHP0.99194 MKD
5 PHP4.95971 MKD
10 PHP9.91942 MKD
20 PHP19.83884 MKD
50 PHP49.59710 MKD
100 PHP99.19420 MKD
250 PHP247.98550 MKD
500 PHP495.97100 MKD
1000 PHP991.94200 MKD
2000 PHP1,983.88400 MKD
5000 PHP4,959.71000 MKD
10000 PHP9,919.42000 MKD