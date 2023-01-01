500 Macedonian denars to Philippine pesos

Convert MKD to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 mkd
483.33 php

1.00000 MKD = 0.96665 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:36 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MKD to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MKD → 0 PHP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.0466587.09891.434641.66030.9642518.716
1GBP1.154411.20815100.5381.656011.916481.1131321.6039
1USD0.955450.827712183.21681.37071.586290.921417.8818
1INR0.01148120.009946450.012016810.01647140.01906220.01107230.214882

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Philippine Peso
1 MKD0.96665 PHP
5 MKD4.83326 PHP
10 MKD9.66651 PHP
20 MKD19.33302 PHP
50 MKD48.33255 PHP
100 MKD96.66510 PHP
250 MKD241.66275 PHP
500 MKD483.32550 PHP
1000 MKD966.65100 PHP
2000 MKD1933.30200 PHP
5000 MKD4833.25500 PHP
10000 MKD9666.51000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Macedonian Denar
1 PHP1.03450 MKD
5 PHP5.17250 MKD
10 PHP10.34500 MKD
20 PHP20.69000 MKD
50 PHP51.72500 MKD
100 PHP103.45000 MKD
250 PHP258.62500 MKD
500 PHP517.25000 MKD
1000 PHP1034.50000 MKD
2000 PHP2069.00000 MKD
5000 PHP5172.50000 MKD
10000 PHP10345.00000 MKD