Macedonian denars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MKD to LKR at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Sr4.973 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:31
MKD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 MKD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.19915.5233
Low4.97314.9731
Average5.09915.2662
Change-3.43%-8.26%
1 MKD to LKR stats

The performance of MKD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1991 and a 30 day low of 4.9731. This means the 30 day average was 5.0991. The change for MKD to LKR was -3.43.

The performance of MKD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5233 and a 90 day low of 4.9731. This means the 90 day average was 5.2662. The change for MKD to LKR was -8.26.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MKD4.97306 LKR
5 MKD24.86530 LKR
10 MKD49.73060 LKR
20 MKD99.46120 LKR
50 MKD248.65300 LKR
100 MKD497.30600 LKR
250 MKD1,243.26500 LKR
500 MKD2,486.53000 LKR
1000 MKD4,973.06000 LKR
2000 MKD9,946.12000 LKR
5000 MKD24,865.30000 LKR
10000 MKD49,730.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 LKR0.20108 MKD
5 LKR1.00542 MKD
10 LKR2.01083 MKD
20 LKR4.02166 MKD
50 LKR10.05415 MKD
100 LKR20.10830 MKD
250 LKR50.27075 MKD
500 LKR100.54150 MKD
1000 LKR201.08300 MKD
2000 LKR402.16600 MKD
5000 LKR1,005.41500 MKD
10000 LKR2,010.83000 MKD