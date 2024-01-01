Macedonian denars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert MKD to JMD at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = J$2.708 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:29
MKD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 MKD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.79682.8515
Low2.70722.7072
Average2.75452.7999
Change-2.55%-4.32%
1 MKD to JMD stats

The performance of MKD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7968 and a 30 day low of 2.7072. This means the 30 day average was 2.7545. The change for MKD to JMD was -2.55.

The performance of MKD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8515 and a 90 day low of 2.7072. This means the 90 day average was 2.7999. The change for MKD to JMD was -4.32.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Jamaican Dollar
1 MKD2.70812 JMD
5 MKD13.54060 JMD
10 MKD27.08120 JMD
20 MKD54.16240 JMD
50 MKD135.40600 JMD
100 MKD270.81200 JMD
250 MKD677.03000 JMD
500 MKD1,354.06000 JMD
1000 MKD2,708.12000 JMD
2000 MKD5,416.24000 JMD
5000 MKD13,540.60000 JMD
10000 MKD27,081.20000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 JMD0.36926 MKD
5 JMD1.84630 MKD
10 JMD3.69259 MKD
20 JMD7.38518 MKD
50 JMD18.46295 MKD
100 JMD36.92590 MKD
250 JMD92.31475 MKD
500 JMD184.62950 MKD
1000 JMD369.25900 MKD
2000 JMD738.51800 MKD
5000 JMD1,846.29500 MKD
10000 JMD3,692.59000 MKD