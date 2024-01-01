Hong Kong dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert HKD to JMD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = J$20.34 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
HKD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JMD
1 HKD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.384020.4008
Low20.234820.0553
Average20.327320.2407
Change-0.22%1.41%
1 HKD to JMD stats

The performance of HKD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.3840 and a 30 day low of 20.2348. This means the 30 day average was 20.3273. The change for HKD to JMD was -0.22.

The performance of HKD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.4008 and a 90 day low of 20.0553. This means the 90 day average was 20.2407. The change for HKD to JMD was 1.41.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19311.7011.9471.21.773107.133
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58811.1450.7061.04262.977

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
100 HKD2,033.83000 JMD
200 HKD4,067.66000 JMD
300 HKD6,101.49000 JMD
500 HKD10,169.15000 JMD
1000 HKD20,338.30000 JMD
2000 HKD40,676.60000 JMD
2500 HKD50,845.75000 JMD
3000 HKD61,014.90000 JMD
4000 HKD81,353.20000 JMD
5000 HKD101,691.50000 JMD
10000 HKD203,383.00000 JMD
20000 HKD406,766.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 JMD0.04917 HKD
5 JMD0.24584 HKD
10 JMD0.49168 HKD
20 JMD0.98336 HKD
50 JMD2.45841 HKD
100 JMD4.91682 HKD
250 JMD12.29205 HKD
500 JMD24.58410 HKD
1000 JMD49.16820 HKD
2000 JMD98.33640 HKD
5000 JMD245.84100 HKD
10000 JMD491.68200 HKD