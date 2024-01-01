Macedonian denars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MKD to XOF at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = CFA10.63 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:46
MKD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XOF
1 MKD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.690810.7101
Low10.566210.5662
Average10.652910.6537
Change-0.38%0.33%
1 MKD to XOF stats

The performance of MKD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.6908 and a 30 day low of 10.5662. This means the 30 day average was 10.6529. The change for MKD to XOF was -0.38.

The performance of MKD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.7101 and a 90 day low of 10.5662. This means the 90 day average was 10.6537. The change for MKD to XOF was 0.33.

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.1111.3970.9481.7011.3421.5350.79
1 ZAR0.05510.0770.0520.0940.0740.0850.044
1 CAD0.71612.96410.6791.2170.9611.0980.566
1 EUR1.05519.1051.47411.7941.4161.6190.834

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MKD10.63460 XOF
5 MKD53.17300 XOF
10 MKD106.34600 XOF
20 MKD212.69200 XOF
50 MKD531.73000 XOF
100 MKD1,063.46000 XOF
250 MKD2,658.65000 XOF
500 MKD5,317.30000 XOF
1000 MKD10,634.60000 XOF
2000 MKD21,269.20000 XOF
5000 MKD53,173.00000 XOF
10000 MKD106,346.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Macedonian Denar
1 XOF0.09403 MKD
5 XOF0.47016 MKD
10 XOF0.94032 MKD
20 XOF1.88065 MKD
50 XOF4.70162 MKD
100 XOF9.40324 MKD
250 XOF23.50810 MKD
500 XOF47.01620 MKD
1000 XOF94.03240 MKD
2000 XOF188.06480 MKD
5000 XOF470.16200 MKD
10000 XOF940.32400 MKD