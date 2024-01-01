Malaysian ringgits to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MYR to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
133,838 xof

RM1.000 MYR = CFA133.8 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

MYR to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MYR to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High133.8380133.8380
Low128.4440128.2310
Average129.6519129.2803
Change4.14%4.17%
View full history

1 MYR to XOF stats

The performance of MYR to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 133.8380 and a 30 day low of 128.4440. This means the 30 day average was 129.6519. The change for MYR to XOF was 4.14.

The performance of MYR to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 133.8380 and a 90 day low of 128.2310. This means the 90 day average was 129.2803. The change for MYR to XOF was 4.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgit

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MYR133.83800 XOF
5 MYR669.19000 XOF
10 MYR1,338.38000 XOF
20 MYR2,676.76000 XOF
50 MYR6,691.90000 XOF
100 MYR13,383.80000 XOF
250 MYR33,459.50000 XOF
500 MYR66,919.00000 XOF
1000 MYR133,838.00000 XOF
2000 MYR267,676.00000 XOF
5000 MYR669,190.00000 XOF
10000 MYR1,338,380.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Malaysian Ringgit
1 XOF0.00747 MYR
5 XOF0.03736 MYR
10 XOF0.07472 MYR
20 XOF0.14943 MYR
50 XOF0.37359 MYR
100 XOF0.74717 MYR
250 XOF1.86793 MYR
500 XOF3.73585 MYR
1000 XOF7.47170 MYR
2000 XOF14.94340 MYR
5000 XOF37.35850 MYR
10000 XOF74.71700 MYR