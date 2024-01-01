Turkish liras to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert TRY to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
18,097 xof

TL1.000 TRY = CFA18.10 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
TRY to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.565418.9114
Low18.096718.0967
Average18.290718.5849
Change-2.40%-4.29%
1 TRY to XOF stats

The performance of TRY to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.5654 and a 30 day low of 18.0967. This means the 30 day average was 18.2907. The change for TRY to XOF was -2.40.

The performance of TRY to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9114 and a 90 day low of 18.0967. This means the 90 day average was 18.5849. The change for TRY to XOF was -4.29.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9160.782278.983.7221.3883.67348.674
1 EUR1.09110.853304.32291.3531.5154.00853.11
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.615107.0511.7754.69662.237
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TRY18.09740 XOF
5 TRY90.48700 XOF
10 TRY180.97400 XOF
20 TRY361.94800 XOF
50 TRY904.87000 XOF
100 TRY1,809.74000 XOF
250 TRY4,524.35000 XOF
500 TRY9,048.70000 XOF
1000 TRY18,097.40000 XOF
2000 TRY36,194.80000 XOF
5000 TRY90,487.00000 XOF
10000 TRY180,974.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Turkish Lira
1 XOF0.05526 TRY
5 XOF0.27628 TRY
10 XOF0.55257 TRY
20 XOF1.10513 TRY
50 XOF2.76284 TRY
100 XOF5.52567 TRY
250 XOF13.81418 TRY
500 XOF27.62835 TRY
1000 XOF55.25670 TRY
2000 XOF110.51340 TRY
5000 XOF276.28350 TRY
10000 XOF552.56700 TRY