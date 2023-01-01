1 Turkish lira to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert TRY to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 try
23 xof

1.00000 TRY = 22.70690 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53 UTC
TRY to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.0507587.48021.444261.659950.9633518.9036
1GBP1.1551311.21375101.0511.66831.917461.112821.8361
1USD0.95170.823893183.2551.37451.579780.916817.9906
1INR0.01143120.009896020.012011310.01650950.01897520.0110120.21609

How to convert Turkish liras to CFA francs BCEAO

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TRY22.70690 XOF
5 TRY113.53450 XOF
10 TRY227.06900 XOF
20 TRY454.13800 XOF
50 TRY1135.34500 XOF
100 TRY2270.69000 XOF
250 TRY5676.72500 XOF
500 TRY11353.45000 XOF
1000 TRY22706.90000 XOF
2000 TRY45413.80000 XOF
5000 TRY113534.50000 XOF
10000 TRY227069.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Turkish Lira
1 XOF0.04404 TRY
5 XOF0.22020 TRY
10 XOF0.44040 TRY
20 XOF0.88079 TRY
50 XOF2.20198 TRY
100 XOF4.40395 TRY
250 XOF11.00988 TRY
500 XOF22.01975 TRY
1000 XOF44.03950 TRY
2000 XOF88.07900 TRY
5000 XOF220.19750 TRY
10000 XOF440.39500 TRY