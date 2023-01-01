1 Turkish lira to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert TRY to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 try
21 xof

1.00000 TRY = 20.83570 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 TRY20.83570 XOF
5 TRY104.17850 XOF
10 TRY208.35700 XOF
20 TRY416.71400 XOF
50 TRY1041.78500 XOF
100 TRY2083.57000 XOF
250 TRY5208.92500 XOF
500 TRY10417.85000 XOF
1000 TRY20835.70000 XOF
2000 TRY41671.40000 XOF
5000 TRY104178.50000 XOF
10000 TRY208357.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Turkish Lira
1 XOF0.04799 TRY
5 XOF0.23997 TRY
10 XOF0.47995 TRY
20 XOF0.95989 TRY
50 XOF2.39973 TRY
100 XOF4.79946 TRY
250 XOF11.99865 TRY
500 XOF23.99730 TRY
1000 XOF47.99460 TRY
2000 XOF95.98920 TRY
5000 XOF239.97300 TRY
10000 XOF479.94600 TRY