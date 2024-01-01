Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO today
Convert CNY to XOF at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to XOF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|83.9485
|84.5308
|Low
|82.5615
|82.5615
|Average
|83.2260
|83.6947
|Change
|0.45%
|-0.44%
|View full history
1 CNY to XOF stats
The performance of CNY to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.9485 and a 30 day low of 82.5615. This means the 30 day average was 83.2260. The change for CNY to XOF was 0.45.
The performance of CNY to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 84.5308 and a 90 day low of 82.5615. This means the 90 day average was 83.6947. The change for CNY to XOF was -0.44.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BCEAO
|1 CNY
|83.85610 XOF
|5 CNY
|419.28050 XOF
|10 CNY
|838.56100 XOF
|20 CNY
|1,677.12200 XOF
|50 CNY
|4,192.80500 XOF
|100 CNY
|8,385.61000 XOF
|250 CNY
|20,964.02500 XOF
|500 CNY
|41,928.05000 XOF
|1000 CNY
|83,856.10000 XOF
|2000 CNY
|167,712.20000 XOF
|5000 CNY
|419,280.50000 XOF
|10000 CNY
|838,561.00000 XOF