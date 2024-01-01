Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert CNY to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
83,856 xof

¥1.000 CNY = CFA83.86 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High83.948584.5308
Low82.561582.5615
Average83.226083.6947
Change0.45%-0.44%
1 CNY to XOF stats

The performance of CNY to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 83.9485 and a 30 day low of 82.5615. This means the 30 day average was 83.2260. The change for CNY to XOF was 0.45.

The performance of CNY to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 84.5308 and a 90 day low of 82.5615. This means the 90 day average was 83.6947. The change for CNY to XOF was -0.44.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CNY83.85610 XOF
5 CNY419.28050 XOF
10 CNY838.56100 XOF
20 CNY1,677.12200 XOF
50 CNY4,192.80500 XOF
100 CNY8,385.61000 XOF
250 CNY20,964.02500 XOF
500 CNY41,928.05000 XOF
1000 CNY83,856.10000 XOF
2000 CNY167,712.20000 XOF
5000 CNY419,280.50000 XOF
10000 CNY838,561.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XOF0.01193 CNY
5 XOF0.05963 CNY
10 XOF0.11925 CNY
20 XOF0.23850 CNY
50 XOF0.59626 CNY
100 XOF1.19252 CNY
250 XOF2.98130 CNY
500 XOF5.96260 CNY
1000 XOF11.92520 CNY
2000 XOF23.85040 CNY
5000 XOF59.62600 CNY
10000 XOF119.25200 CNY