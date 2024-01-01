1 Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO

1 cny
85 xof

1.00000 CNY = 84.61090 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CNY84.61090 XOF
5 CNY423.05450 XOF
10 CNY846.10900 XOF
20 CNY1692.21800 XOF
50 CNY4230.54500 XOF
100 CNY8461.09000 XOF
250 CNY21152.72500 XOF
500 CNY42305.45000 XOF
1000 CNY84610.90000 XOF
2000 CNY169221.80000 XOF
5000 CNY423054.50000 XOF
10000 CNY846109.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XOF0.01182 CNY
5 XOF0.05909 CNY
10 XOF0.11819 CNY
20 XOF0.23638 CNY
50 XOF0.59094 CNY
100 XOF1.18188 CNY
250 XOF2.95470 CNY
500 XOF5.90940 CNY
1000 XOF11.81880 CNY
2000 XOF23.63760 CNY
5000 XOF59.09400 CNY
10000 XOF118.18800 CNY