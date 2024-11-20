Hong Kong dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert HKD to XOF at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = CFA79.73 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 HKD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High80.069880.0698
Low77.209175.1721
Average78.567277.0038
Change2.19%5.35%
View full history

1 HKD to XOF stats

The performance of HKD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 80.0698 and a 30 day low of 77.2091. This means the 30 day average was 78.5672. The change for HKD to XOF was 2.19.

The performance of HKD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 80.0698 and a 90 day low of 75.1721. This means the 90 day average was 77.0038. The change for HKD to XOF was 5.35.

Track market ratesView HKD to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2430.7881.341.5340.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.19311.7021.9471.2011.773107.116
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.954

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
100 HKD7,972.92000 XOF
200 HKD15,945.84000 XOF
300 HKD23,918.76000 XOF
500 HKD39,864.60000 XOF
1000 HKD79,729.20000 XOF
2000 HKD159,458.40000 XOF
2500 HKD199,323.00000 XOF
3000 HKD239,187.60000 XOF
4000 HKD318,916.80000 XOF
5000 HKD398,646.00000 XOF
10000 HKD797,292.00000 XOF
20000 HKD1,594,584.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Hong Kong Dollar
1 XOF0.01254 HKD
5 XOF0.06271 HKD
10 XOF0.12542 HKD
20 XOF0.25085 HKD
50 XOF0.62712 HKD
100 XOF1.25424 HKD
250 XOF3.13560 HKD
500 XOF6.27120 HKD
1000 XOF12.54240 HKD
2000 XOF25.08480 HKD
5000 XOF62.71200 HKD
10000 XOF125.42400 HKD