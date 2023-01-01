Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert CNY to XOF at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
84110 xof

1.00000 CNY = 84.11020 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.376650.92090.8050881.5445283.2121.347
1 HKD0.12818310.1764630.1180430.1031990.19798110.66640.172662
1 CAD0.7264015.6669110.6689390.5848171.1219460.44530.978462
1 EUR1.08598.471491.494910.87421.677290.35991.46271

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CNY84.11020 XOF
5 CNY420.55100 XOF
10 CNY841.10200 XOF
20 CNY1682.20400 XOF
50 CNY4205.51000 XOF
100 CNY8411.02000 XOF
250 CNY21027.55000 XOF
500 CNY42055.10000 XOF
1000 CNY84110.20000 XOF
2000 CNY168220.40000 XOF
5000 CNY420551.00000 XOF
10000 CNY841102.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XOF0.01189 CNY
5 XOF0.05945 CNY
10 XOF0.11889 CNY
20 XOF0.23778 CNY
50 XOF0.59446 CNY
100 XOF1.18892 CNY
250 XOF2.97230 CNY
500 XOF5.94460 CNY
1000 XOF11.88920 CNY
2000 XOF23.77840 CNY
5000 XOF59.44600 CNY
10000 XOF118.89200 CNY