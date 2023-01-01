10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert CNY to XOF at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
850,546 xof

1.00000 CNY = 85.05460 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CNY85.05460 XOF
5 CNY425.27300 XOF
10 CNY850.54600 XOF
20 CNY1701.09200 XOF
50 CNY4252.73000 XOF
100 CNY8505.46000 XOF
250 CNY21263.65000 XOF
500 CNY42527.30000 XOF
1000 CNY85054.60000 XOF
2000 CNY170109.20000 XOF
5000 CNY425273.00000 XOF
10000 CNY850546.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XOF0.01176 CNY
5 XOF0.05879 CNY
10 XOF0.11757 CNY
20 XOF0.23514 CNY
50 XOF0.58786 CNY
100 XOF1.17571 CNY
250 XOF2.93927 CNY
500 XOF5.87855 CNY
1000 XOF11.75710 CNY
2000 XOF23.51420 CNY
5000 XOF58.78550 CNY
10000 XOF117.57100 CNY