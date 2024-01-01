Convert XOF to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Chinese yuan rmb

10,000 xof
118.31 cny

CFA1.000 XOF = ¥0.01183 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 XOF0.01183 CNY
5 XOF0.05916 CNY
10 XOF0.11831 CNY
20 XOF0.23662 CNY
50 XOF0.59156 CNY
100 XOF1.18311 CNY
250 XOF2.95778 CNY
500 XOF5.91555 CNY
1000 XOF11.83110 CNY
2000 XOF23.66220 CNY
5000 XOF59.15550 CNY
10000 XOF118.31100 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CNY84.52330 XOF
5 CNY422.61650 XOF
10 CNY845.23300 XOF
20 CNY1,690.46600 XOF
50 CNY4,226.16500 XOF
100 CNY8,452.33000 XOF
250 CNY21,130.82500 XOF
500 CNY42,261.65000 XOF
1000 CNY84,523.30000 XOF
2000 CNY169,046.60000 XOF
5000 CNY422,616.50000 XOF
10000 CNY845,233.00000 XOF