1,000 usd
10,162.50 mad

1.00000 USD = 10.16250 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873651.084990.29981.494071.678760.963718.787
1 GBP1.1446211.2418103.3591.710141.921551.1030721.504
1 USD0.921750.805283183.23331.377151.547390.888417.3168
1 INR0.01107420.009675010.012014410.01654570.0185910.01067360.208051

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 USD10.16250 MAD
5 USD50.81250 MAD
10 USD101.62500 MAD
20 USD203.25000 MAD
50 USD508.12500 MAD
100 USD1016.25000 MAD
250 USD2540.62500 MAD
500 USD5081.25000 MAD
1000 USD10162.50000 MAD
2000 USD20325.00000 MAD
5000 USD50812.50000 MAD
10000 USD101625.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / US Dollar
1 MAD0.09840 USD
5 MAD0.49201 USD
10 MAD0.98401 USD
20 MAD1.96802 USD
50 MAD4.92005 USD
100 MAD9.84010 USD
250 MAD24.60025 USD
500 MAD49.20050 USD
1000 MAD98.40100 USD
2000 MAD196.80200 USD
5000 MAD492.00500 USD
10000 MAD984.01000 USD