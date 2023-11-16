Chinese yuan rmb to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert CNY to MAD at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
1401.95 mad

1.00000 CNY = 1.40195 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.0862590.39341.494731.677090.964718.7193
1 GBP1.143911.24255103.41.709811.91841.1035221.4129
1 USD0.92060.804797183.2161.376051.543920.8879517.233
1 INR0.01106280.009671180.012016910.01653590.01855320.01067040.207088

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moroccan Dirham
1 CNY1.40195 MAD
5 CNY7.00975 MAD
10 CNY14.01950 MAD
20 CNY28.03900 MAD
50 CNY70.09750 MAD
100 CNY140.19500 MAD
250 CNY350.48750 MAD
500 CNY700.97500 MAD
1000 CNY1401.95000 MAD
2000 CNY2803.90000 MAD
5000 CNY7009.75000 MAD
10000 CNY14019.50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MAD0.71329 CNY
5 MAD3.56646 CNY
10 MAD7.13292 CNY
20 MAD14.26584 CNY
50 MAD35.66460 CNY
100 MAD71.32920 CNY
250 MAD178.32300 CNY
500 MAD356.64600 CNY
1000 MAD713.29200 CNY
2000 MAD1426.58400 CNY
5000 MAD3566.46000 CNY
10000 MAD7132.92000 CNY