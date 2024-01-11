중국 위안화 → 모로코 디르함

실제 환율로 CNY → MAD 변환

1000 cny
1386.26 mad

1.00000 CNY = 1.38626 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
1 EUR10.860921.0973591.10541.46821.637470.93313518.6377
1 GBP1.1615511.27465105.8251.705421.902041.0838821.649
1 USD0.911250.784529183.02311.337951.49220.8503516.9843
1 INR0.01097630.009449530.012044810.01611540.01797340.01024230.204573

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 모로코 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 MAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → MAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 모로코 디르함
1 CNY1.38626 MAD
5 CNY6.93130 MAD
10 CNY13.86260 MAD
20 CNY27.72520 MAD
50 CNY69.31300 MAD
100 CNY138.62600 MAD
250 CNY346.56500 MAD
500 CNY693.13000 MAD
1000 CNY1386.26000 MAD
2000 CNY2772.52000 MAD
5000 CNY6931.30000 MAD
10000 CNY13862.60000 MAD
환율 모로코 디르함 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MAD0.72137 CNY
5 MAD3.60683 CNY
10 MAD7.21367 CNY
20 MAD14.42734 CNY
50 MAD36.06835 CNY
100 MAD72.13670 CNY
250 MAD180.34175 CNY
500 MAD360.68350 CNY
1000 MAD721.36700 CNY
2000 MAD1442.73400 CNY
5000 MAD3606.83500 CNY
10000 MAD7213.67000 CNY