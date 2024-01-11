뉴질랜드 달러 → 모로코 디르함

실제 환율로 NZD → MAD 변환

1000 nzd
6178.20 mad

1.00000 NZD = 6.17820 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 모로코 디르함
1 NZD6.17820 MAD
5 NZD30.89100 MAD
10 NZD61.78200 MAD
20 NZD123.56400 MAD
50 NZD308.91000 MAD
100 NZD617.82000 MAD
250 NZD1544.55000 MAD
500 NZD3089.10000 MAD
1000 NZD6178.20000 MAD
2000 NZD12356.40000 MAD
5000 NZD30891.00000 MAD
10000 NZD61782.00000 MAD
환율 모로코 디르함 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 MAD0.16186 NZD
5 MAD0.80929 NZD
10 MAD1.61859 NZD
20 MAD3.23718 NZD
50 MAD8.09295 NZD
100 MAD16.18590 NZD
250 MAD40.46475 NZD
500 MAD80.92950 NZD
1000 MAD161.85900 NZD
2000 MAD323.71800 NZD
5000 MAD809.29500 NZD
10000 MAD1618.59000 NZD