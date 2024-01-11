노르웨이 크로네 → 모로코 디르함

실제 환율로 NOK → MAD 변환

1000 nok
962.49 mad

1.00000 NOK = 0.96249 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 모로코 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 MAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → MAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 모로코 디르함
1 NOK0.96249 MAD
5 NOK4.81244 MAD
10 NOK9.62488 MAD
20 NOK19.24976 MAD
50 NOK48.12440 MAD
100 NOK96.24880 MAD
250 NOK240.62200 MAD
500 NOK481.24400 MAD
1000 NOK962.48800 MAD
2000 NOK1924.97600 MAD
5000 NOK4812.44000 MAD
10000 NOK9624.88000 MAD
환율 모로코 디르함 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 MAD1.03897 NOK
5 MAD5.19485 NOK
10 MAD10.38970 NOK
20 MAD20.77940 NOK
50 MAD51.94850 NOK
100 MAD103.89700 NOK
250 MAD259.74250 NOK
500 MAD519.48500 NOK
1000 MAD1038.97000 NOK
2000 MAD2077.94000 NOK
5000 MAD5194.85000 NOK
10000 MAD10389.70000 NOK