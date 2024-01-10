불가리아 레프 → 모로코 디르함

실제 환율로 BGN → MAD 변환

1,000 bgn
5,577.43 mad

1.00000 BGN = 5.57743 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:23
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861081.09791.08591.467621.637440.9335318.6373
1 GBP1.1613311.27395105.7781.704351.901561.0841421.6435
1 USD0.91160.78496183.03181.337851.492650.8510516.9893
1 INR0.01097860.009453730.012043610.01611250.01797680.01024970.204612

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

불가리아 레프 → 모로코 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 MAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → MAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 불가리아 레프

BGN → USD

BGN → EUR

BGN → NZD

BGN → CAD

BGN → AUD

BGN → SGD

BGN → GBP

BGN → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 불가리아 레프 / 모로코 디르함
1 BGN5.57743 MAD
5 BGN27.88715 MAD
10 BGN55.77430 MAD
20 BGN111.54860 MAD
50 BGN278.87150 MAD
100 BGN557.74300 MAD
250 BGN1394.35750 MAD
500 BGN2788.71500 MAD
1000 BGN5577.43000 MAD
2000 BGN11154.86000 MAD
5000 BGN27887.15000 MAD
10000 BGN55774.30000 MAD
환율 모로코 디르함 / 불가리아 레프
1 MAD0.17929 BGN
5 MAD0.89647 BGN
10 MAD1.79294 BGN
20 MAD3.58588 BGN
50 MAD8.96470 BGN
100 MAD17.92940 BGN
250 MAD44.82350 BGN
500 MAD89.64700 BGN
1000 MAD179.29400 BGN
2000 MAD358.58800 BGN
5000 MAD896.47000 BGN
10000 MAD1792.94000 BGN