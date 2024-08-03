Chinese yuan rmb to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert CNY to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,373.77 mad

¥1.000 CNY = د.م.1.374 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.37381.3923
Low1.35111.3511
Average1.35851.3697
Change0.91%-1.03%
1 CNY to MAD stats

The performance of CNY to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3738 and a 30 day low of 1.3511. This means the 30 day average was 1.3585. The change for CNY to MAD was 0.91.

The performance of CNY to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3923 and a 90 day low of 1.3511. This means the 90 day average was 1.3697. The change for CNY to MAD was -1.03.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moroccan Dirham
1 CNY1.37377 MAD
5 CNY6.86885 MAD
10 CNY13.73770 MAD
20 CNY27.47540 MAD
50 CNY68.68850 MAD
100 CNY137.37700 MAD
250 CNY343.44250 MAD
500 CNY686.88500 MAD
1000 CNY1,373.77000 MAD
2000 CNY2,747.54000 MAD
5000 CNY6,868.85000 MAD
10000 CNY13,737.70000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MAD0.72792 CNY
5 MAD3.63961 CNY
10 MAD7.27922 CNY
20 MAD14.55844 CNY
50 MAD36.39610 CNY
100 MAD72.79220 CNY
250 MAD181.98050 CNY
500 MAD363.96100 CNY
1000 MAD727.92200 CNY
2000 MAD1,455.84400 CNY
5000 MAD3,639.61000 CNY
10000 MAD7,279.22000 CNY