10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MAD to CNY at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ¥0.7250 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
MAD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 MAD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73180.7393
Low0.71900.7145
Average0.72360.7250
Change0.84%-1.83%
1 MAD to CNY stats

The performance of MAD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7318 and a 30 day low of 0.7190. This means the 30 day average was 0.7236. The change for MAD to CNY was 0.84.

The performance of MAD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7393 and a 90 day low of 0.7145. This means the 90 day average was 0.7250. The change for MAD to CNY was -1.83.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4920.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.119
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.42111.21.771.9471.722.919
1 EUR1.054655.9510.83311.4741.6221.41619.092

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MAD0.72499 CNY
5 MAD3.62495 CNY
10 MAD7.24989 CNY
20 MAD14.49978 CNY
50 MAD36.24945 CNY
100 MAD72.49890 CNY
250 MAD181.24725 CNY
500 MAD362.49450 CNY
1000 MAD724.98900 CNY
2000 MAD1,449.97800 CNY
5000 MAD3,624.94500 CNY
10000 MAD7,249.89000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Moroccan Dirham
1 CNY1.37933 MAD
5 CNY6.89665 MAD
10 CNY13.79330 MAD
20 CNY27.58660 MAD
50 CNY68.96650 MAD
100 CNY137.93300 MAD
250 CNY344.83250 MAD
500 CNY689.66500 MAD
1000 CNY1,379.33000 MAD
2000 CNY2,758.66000 MAD
5000 CNY6,896.65000 MAD
10000 CNY13,793.30000 MAD