1,000 try
296.49 mad

TL1.000 TRY = د.م.0.2965 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30270.3112
Low0.29640.2964
Average0.29880.3043
Change-2.07%-4.69%
1 TRY to MAD stats

The performance of TRY to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3027 and a 30 day low of 0.2964. This means the 30 day average was 0.2988. The change for TRY to MAD was -2.07.

The performance of TRY to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3112 and a 90 day low of 0.2964. This means the 90 day average was 0.3043. The change for TRY to MAD was -4.69.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moroccan Dirham
1 TRY0.29649 MAD
5 TRY1.48246 MAD
10 TRY2.96491 MAD
20 TRY5.92982 MAD
50 TRY14.82455 MAD
100 TRY29.64910 MAD
250 TRY74.12275 MAD
500 TRY148.24550 MAD
1000 TRY296.49100 MAD
2000 TRY592.98200 MAD
5000 TRY1,482.45500 MAD
10000 TRY2,964.91000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 MAD3.37278 TRY
5 MAD16.86390 TRY
10 MAD33.72780 TRY
20 MAD67.45560 TRY
50 MAD168.63900 TRY
100 MAD337.27800 TRY
250 MAD843.19500 TRY
500 MAD1,686.39000 TRY
1000 MAD3,372.78000 TRY
2000 MAD6,745.56000 TRY
5000 MAD16,863.90000 TRY
10000 MAD33,727.80000 TRY