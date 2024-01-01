100 Moroccan dirhams to Turkish liras

د.م.1.000 MAD = TL3.449 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:22
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 MAD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.50383.5331
Low3.43933.4393
Average3.46973.4886
Change-0.25%-1.74%
1 MAD to TRY stats

The performance of MAD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5038 and a 30 day low of 3.4393. This means the 30 day average was 3.4697. The change for MAD to TRY was -0.25.

The performance of MAD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5331 and a 90 day low of 3.4393. This means the 90 day average was 3.4886. The change for MAD to TRY was -1.74.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 MAD3.44948 TRY
5 MAD17.24740 TRY
10 MAD34.49480 TRY
20 MAD68.98960 TRY
50 MAD172.47400 TRY
100 MAD344.94800 TRY
250 MAD862.37000 TRY
500 MAD1,724.74000 TRY
1000 MAD3,449.48000 TRY
2000 MAD6,898.96000 TRY
5000 MAD17,247.40000 TRY
10000 MAD34,494.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moroccan Dirham
1 TRY0.28990 MAD
5 TRY1.44950 MAD
10 TRY2.89899 MAD
20 TRY5.79798 MAD
50 TRY14.49495 MAD
100 TRY28.98990 MAD
250 TRY72.47475 MAD
500 TRY144.94950 MAD
1000 TRY289.89900 MAD
2000 TRY579.79800 MAD
5000 TRY1,449.49500 MAD
10000 TRY2,898.99000 MAD