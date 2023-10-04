10 thousand Turkish liras to Moroccan dirhams

Convert TRY to MAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
3,740.81 mad

1.00000 TRY = 0.37408 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

TRY to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.050887.48441.444011.660030.9635518.8836
1GBP1.1552711.21395101.0671.668211.917771.1131621.8155
1USD0.951650.823757183.2551.37421.579780.9169517.9707
1INR0.01143060.009894390.012011310.01650590.01897520.01101380.215851

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moroccan Dirham
1 TRY0.37408 MAD
5 TRY1.87040 MAD
10 TRY3.74081 MAD
20 TRY7.48162 MAD
50 TRY18.70405 MAD
100 TRY37.40810 MAD
250 TRY93.52025 MAD
500 TRY187.04050 MAD
1000 TRY374.08100 MAD
2000 TRY748.16200 MAD
5000 TRY1870.40500 MAD
10000 TRY3740.81000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 MAD2.67322 TRY
5 MAD13.36610 TRY
10 MAD26.73220 TRY
20 MAD53.46440 TRY
50 MAD133.66100 TRY
100 MAD267.32200 TRY
250 MAD668.30500 TRY
500 MAD1336.61000 TRY
1000 MAD2673.22000 TRY
2000 MAD5346.44000 TRY
5000 MAD13366.10000 TRY
10000 MAD26732.20000 TRY