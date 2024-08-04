Malaysian ringgits to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert MYR to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
2,192.61 mad

RM1.000 MYR = د.م.2.193 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.19262.1926
Low2.09312.0931
Average2.11672.1156
Change4.50%3.59%
1 MYR to MAD stats

The performance of MYR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1926 and a 30 day low of 2.0931. This means the 30 day average was 2.1167. The change for MYR to MAD was 4.50.

The performance of MYR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1926 and a 90 day low of 2.0931. This means the 90 day average was 2.1156. The change for MYR to MAD was 3.59.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moroccan Dirham
1 MYR2.19261 MAD
5 MYR10.96305 MAD
10 MYR21.92610 MAD
20 MYR43.85220 MAD
50 MYR109.63050 MAD
100 MYR219.26100 MAD
250 MYR548.15250 MAD
500 MYR1,096.30500 MAD
1000 MYR2,192.61000 MAD
2000 MYR4,385.22000 MAD
5000 MYR10,963.05000 MAD
10000 MYR21,926.10000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MAD0.45608 MYR
5 MAD2.28039 MYR
10 MAD4.56078 MYR
20 MAD9.12156 MYR
50 MAD22.80390 MYR
100 MAD45.60780 MYR
250 MAD114.01950 MYR
500 MAD228.03900 MYR
1000 MAD456.07800 MYR
2000 MAD912.15600 MYR
5000 MAD2,280.39000 MYR
10000 MAD4,560.78000 MYR