1 Malaysian ringgit to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MYR to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 myr
2.18 mad

1.00000 MYR = 2.18294 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:16 UTC
MYR to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867551.0486587.28441.436811.658340.9652518.9448
1GBP1.1526711.2087100.6061.65611.911441.1126221.8363
1USD0.953650.827335183.2351.370151.58140.920318.0659
1INR0.01145680.009939750.012014210.01646120.01899930.01105660.217047

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moroccan Dirham
1 MYR2.18294 MAD
5 MYR10.91470 MAD
10 MYR21.82940 MAD
20 MYR43.65880 MAD
50 MYR109.14700 MAD
100 MYR218.29400 MAD
250 MYR545.73500 MAD
500 MYR1091.47000 MAD
1000 MYR2182.94000 MAD
2000 MYR4365.88000 MAD
5000 MYR10914.70000 MAD
10000 MYR21829.40000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MAD0.45810 MYR
5 MAD2.29048 MYR
10 MAD4.58097 MYR
20 MAD9.16194 MYR
50 MAD22.90485 MYR
100 MAD45.80970 MYR
250 MAD114.52425 MYR
500 MAD229.04850 MYR
1000 MAD458.09700 MYR
2000 MAD916.19400 MYR
5000 MAD2290.48500 MYR
10000 MAD4580.97000 MYR