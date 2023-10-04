500 Malaysian ringgits to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MYR to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 myr
1090.95 mad

1.00000 MYR = 2.18191 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:18 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

MYR to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867551.0488587.29581.437341.659050.9652518.9631
1GBP1.1526711.2089100.6171.656681.912211.1126221.8568
1USD0.953450.827198183.231.37041.581780.920318.0799
1INR0.01145530.00993870.012014910.01646520.01900490.01105730.217228

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moroccan Dirham
1 MYR2.18191 MAD
5 MYR10.90955 MAD
10 MYR21.81910 MAD
20 MYR43.63820 MAD
50 MYR109.09550 MAD
100 MYR218.19100 MAD
250 MYR545.47750 MAD
500 MYR1090.95500 MAD
1000 MYR2181.91000 MAD
2000 MYR4363.82000 MAD
5000 MYR10909.55000 MAD
10000 MYR21819.10000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MAD0.45831 MYR
5 MAD2.29157 MYR
10 MAD4.58314 MYR
20 MAD9.16628 MYR
50 MAD22.91570 MYR
100 MAD45.83140 MYR
250 MAD114.57850 MYR
500 MAD229.15700 MYR
1000 MAD458.31400 MYR
2000 MAD916.62800 MYR
5000 MAD2291.57000 MYR
10000 MAD4583.14000 MYR