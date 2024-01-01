1 Moroccan dirham to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MAD to MYR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = RM0.4474 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MYR
1 MAD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44960.4537
Low0.43490.4247
Average0.44400.4403
Change2.89%-1.12%
View full history

1 MAD to MYR stats

The performance of MAD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4496 and a 30 day low of 0.4349. This means the 30 day average was 0.4440. The change for MAD to MYR was 2.89.

The performance of MAD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4537 and a 90 day low of 0.4247. This means the 90 day average was 0.4403. The change for MAD to MYR was -1.12.

Track market ratesView MAD to MYR chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.5330.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.114
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.264787.16211.21.7681.9461.69922.904
1 EUR1.054655.9320.83311.4731.6221.41619.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MAD0.44745 MYR
5 MAD2.23723 MYR
10 MAD4.47446 MYR
20 MAD8.94892 MYR
50 MAD22.37230 MYR
100 MAD44.74460 MYR
250 MAD111.86150 MYR
500 MAD223.72300 MYR
1000 MAD447.44600 MYR
2000 MAD894.89200 MYR
5000 MAD2,237.23000 MYR
10000 MAD4,474.46000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moroccan Dirham
1 MYR2.23491 MAD
5 MYR11.17455 MAD
10 MYR22.34910 MAD
20 MYR44.69820 MAD
50 MYR111.74550 MAD
100 MYR223.49100 MAD
250 MYR558.72750 MAD
500 MYR1,117.45500 MAD
1000 MYR2,234.91000 MAD
2000 MYR4,469.82000 MAD
5000 MYR11,174.55000 MAD
10000 MYR22,349.10000 MAD