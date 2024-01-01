1 Moroccan dirham to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MAD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 mad
0.47 myr

د.م.1.000 MAD = RM0.4742 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:16
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MAD0.47417 MYR
5 MAD2.37083 MYR
10 MAD4.74165 MYR
20 MAD9.48330 MYR
50 MAD23.70825 MYR
100 MAD47.41650 MYR
250 MAD118.54125 MYR
500 MAD237.08250 MYR
1000 MAD474.16500 MYR
2000 MAD948.33000 MYR
5000 MAD2,370.82500 MYR
10000 MAD4,741.65000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Moroccan Dirham
1 MYR2.10897 MAD
5 MYR10.54485 MAD
10 MYR21.08970 MAD
20 MYR42.17940 MAD
50 MYR105.44850 MAD
100 MYR210.89700 MAD
250 MYR527.24250 MAD
500 MYR1,054.48500 MAD
1000 MYR2,108.97000 MAD
2000 MYR4,217.94000 MAD
5000 MYR10,544.85000 MAD
10000 MYR21,089.70000 MAD