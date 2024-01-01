Moroccan dirhams to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MAD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
61,656 xof

د.م.1.000 MAD = CFA61.66 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.1460.7880.9331.3651.4981.35418.227
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.69111.1841.7321.9011.71823.126
1 EUR1.072655.9450.84511.4631.6051.45119.531

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MAD61.65610 XOF
5 MAD308.28050 XOF
10 MAD616.56100 XOF
20 MAD1,233.12200 XOF
50 MAD3,082.80500 XOF
100 MAD6,165.61000 XOF
250 MAD15,414.02500 XOF
500 MAD30,828.05000 XOF
1000 MAD61,656.10000 XOF
2000 MAD123,312.20000 XOF
5000 MAD308,280.50000 XOF
10000 MAD616,561.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moroccan Dirham
1 XOF0.01622 MAD
5 XOF0.08110 MAD
10 XOF0.16219 MAD
20 XOF0.32438 MAD
50 XOF0.81095 MAD
100 XOF1.62190 MAD
250 XOF4.05475 MAD
500 XOF8.10950 MAD
1000 XOF16.21900 MAD
2000 XOF32.43800 MAD
5000 XOF81.09500 MAD
10000 XOF162.19000 MAD