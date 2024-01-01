Convert XOF to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Moroccan dirhams

10,000 xof
161.95 mad

CFA1.000 XOF = د.م.0.01620 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moroccan Dirham
1 XOF0.01620 MAD
5 XOF0.08098 MAD
10 XOF0.16195 MAD
20 XOF0.32391 MAD
50 XOF0.80977 MAD
100 XOF1.61954 MAD
250 XOF4.04885 MAD
500 XOF8.09770 MAD
1000 XOF16.19540 MAD
2000 XOF32.39080 MAD
5000 XOF80.97700 MAD
10000 XOF161.95400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MAD61.74590 XOF
5 MAD308.72950 XOF
10 MAD617.45900 XOF
20 MAD1,234.91800 XOF
50 MAD3,087.29500 XOF
100 MAD6,174.59000 XOF
250 MAD15,436.47500 XOF
500 MAD30,872.95000 XOF
1000 MAD61,745.90000 XOF
2000 MAD123,491.80000 XOF
5000 MAD308,729.50000 XOF
10000 MAD617,459.00000 XOF